LEXINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol's Sgt. Sonny Collins reports that a single-vehicle accident in Lexington County left one person dead on Sunday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on November 17 on U.S. 378 near U.S. 1 in Lexington.

Sgt. Collins said a 2005 Ford pickup travelling east on U.S. 378 ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. They were killed as a result of the crash.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Lexington County coroner.

