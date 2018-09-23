Richland County, SC (WLTX) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Richland County Saturday afternoon.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. on Congress Road near Old Leesburg Road. A Dodge pickup truck was traveling north on Congress Road when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned into a ditch.

L. Cpl. Southern said the driver was transported to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

