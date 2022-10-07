One dead in Newberry County single-vehicle incident

Authorities said the truck wasn't secured and hit the driver.

PROSPERITY, S.C. — A driver is dead in South Carolina after being struck by the truck they had previously been driving.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 11 a.m. on private property in Newberry County.

Miller said the driver attempted to get out of a 2008 GMC pickup truck while at 11464 C.R. Koon Highway, the address of Towne Square Antiques. He said, however, that the truck wasn't properly secured.

As a result, the driver was struck by the truck and ultimately died. The Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident. The victim's name has not yet been released by the Newberry County Coroner's Office.