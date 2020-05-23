COLUMBIA, S.C. — The name of a man who died Friday after being involved in a two-vehicle collision has been released.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Michael S. Smith, 65, of Columbia was the driver of a motorcycle that was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

According to the release, the collision happened at the intersection of Clemson Road and Ricky Road around 12:45 p.m.

Smith was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died at 1:46 p.m. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to Blunt Trauma of the Torso.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.