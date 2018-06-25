A Columbia man is dead after the person he was riding with, reported to be under the influence, crashed the car they were in Saturday night in Lexington County.

Robert Andrew Mays, 40, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Sunday, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say the accident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 178 near Forts Pond Road in Pelion. Mays was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, who was under the influence according to S.C. Highway Patrol, attempted to pass another vehicle, swerved back into the right lane, lost control, and left the right side of the road, officials say. The vehicle then struck a ditch, causing it to overturn several times.

Mays sustained fatal traumatic injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle, says Fisher. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if either was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The accident remains under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.

