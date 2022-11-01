Drivers facing traffic nightmare on Devine Street

Six lanes are now down to two, with drivers having to merge on Devine Street until they reach the lights at Rosewood Drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A water main break last week has local drivers feeling like they are drving an obstacle course as they head towards Garners Ferry on Devine Street

It's also got drivers asking when all six lanes will be back open again.

Everyday thousands of motorist drive along this portion of Devine Street, but that commute is being slowed down due to a water main break, resulting in traffic chaos.

The City of Columbia is responsible for the repairs and Robert Yanity from Columbia Water, says contractors have been awarded the bid, with repairs starting today.

"We had a water main break, an eight inch pipe last week," said Yanity. "It impacted a big area there."

The traffic issues have affected area merchants who say their business is down.

Yanity says, "Right now it's just repairing the road, wherever there was damage to the road itself from the water. We have to go in and take that out, fix the asphalt and the sub dirt underneath it."

With cold temperatures predicted, Yanity says repair work could be delayed. "Asphalt doesn't go down well in colder temperatures."

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is pitching in to help, department spokesperson Brittany Harriot, saying, "SCDOT has just provided them with cones to help with traffic control."

The city says repairs could cost upwards of a $140,000 and its not going to be a quick fix. Yanity saying, "It could be up to two or three weeks."