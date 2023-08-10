Driver's license clinic to help those with license and driving issues

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office, Richland County Public Defenders office and the City of Columbia are hosting the event.

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — Do you have issues with your driver's license or driving issues?

On Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and Richland County Public Defender's office are hosting an event to help.

People who come will have an opportunity to speak with an attorney.

If you are having problems with Medicaid or SNAP applications, help will also be on hand for that.

Job opportunities, kid friendly activities, snacks and prizes will also be available.

The clinic will go from 8:30 a.m. -7 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The event will take place at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center.