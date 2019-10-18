CAMERON, S.C. — More than 80 percent of the Palmetto State is suffering from some form of drought.

"A drought is good for nothing," Farmer Josh Johnson said.

Farmers across the state are experiencing the impacts from the current drought.

"We either have a flood followed by a drought or a drought followed by a flood," Johnson said.

Johnson is a farmer in Cameron and said his crops are suffering this year.

"We had to spend a lot of money irrigating this time on the crops we could irrigate," Johnson said. "Several crops were planted three and four times."

Johnson grows corn, peanuts, butter beans, edamame and cotton, but the dry conditions have not been helpful to his farm.

"Since the flood of '15, we've had droughts followed by floods and it makes it very hard for us to make the correct decision at the correct time and make a good enough crop to make a living," Johnson said.

Even with a chance of rain this weekend, it's too little little too late for this harvest season.

"It's talked about everyday how it's harder and harder everyday to combat the weather, combat tariffs and figure out a way to make a living and pass this stuff on to the next generation," Johnson said.

Now, Johnson's crossing his fingers hoping for a bountiful harvest next season.

"We need a spring that isn't too wet and a summer that isn't too dry, followed by a great fall weather so we can harvest everything," Johnson said.

