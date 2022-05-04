Crews recover body of 13-year-old girl after drowning in the Great Pee Dee River

Two girls went swimming in the river, officials said. Both slipped and fell into the water. When one girl got out, she attempted to help the other.

CHERAW, S.C. — Officials are investigating after a drowning in the Great Pee Dee River in Cheraw Wednesday afternoon. A 13-year-old girl has died.

Investigators said two 13-year-old girls went swimming in the river near Laney Landing around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Both girls slipped and fell into the water. When one girl got out, she attempted to help the other, but the other girl did not resurface.

Two divers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recovered the body at 7:45 p.m. Officials confirmed neither girl was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to officials with the town of Cheraw for more details.

This is the fourth drowning in the WCNC Charlotte viewing area in a month.

