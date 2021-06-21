19-year-old drowns at Lake Monticello in Fairfield County

19-year-old fell off inflatable raft at recreation area at Fairfield County lake

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say a 19-year-old drowned while out on Lake Monticello this weekend.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill says 19-year-old Jimmy Montufor, of Charlotte, NC, drowned Saturday afternoon. His body was recovered by SCDNR's Dive Team around 10 a.m. Sunday, June 20 near the recreational beach on the lake's western shore.

The Dive Team was contacted by Fairfield County Fire Services around 5 p.m. Saturday after it was reported that Montufor had slipped off of the inflatable kayak-style raft he was on, began struggling, and disappeared beneath the water.

Montufor's body was found by a Dive Team member using a side-scan sonar device that detected an anomaly beneath the surface of the water. A second team member operating a hand-held ARIS sonar unit was then able pinpoint the location of the body for recovery.