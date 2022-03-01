Did the pandemic increase substance abuse? New data from DHEC suggests it has

An annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report from DHEC for the state of South Carolina has been released.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina.

The agency found that from the year 2019 to 2020, the total number of opioid-involved deaths in the Palmetto State increased by 59 percent, from 876 to 1,400. The total number of all drug overdoses increased by 53 percent across the state, from 1,131 to 1,734.

Also within a year from 2019 to 2020, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased by 105 percent in South Carolina, from 537 to 1,100, says DHEC.

Fentanyl was involved in 79 percent of all opioid-involved overdose deaths.

According to DHEC, this data was collected from death certificates that were registered with the agency's Office of Vital Statistics. It was also noted that the deaths recorded took place within the state, even if the person was not a resident of South Carolina.

“While we cannot directly correlate these overdose deaths to the stress and emotional toll these individuals may have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Public Health Director of DHEC, Dr. Brannon Traxler said in a release. "South Carolina’s overdose death data follows national trends that substance misuse has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

DHEC, the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), the Opioid Emergency Response Team, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, SLED, and others are working together to prevent additional drug overdose deaths.

Anyone who needs information on how to access help, treatment, or information can contact DAODAS at 803-896-5555.