IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency and law enforcement offices around the country for National Take Back Day this Saturday.

“The DEA Take Back Program is a way for people to dispose of their expired or unused medication that they don’t want to just throw in the trash or flush down the toilet," Captain Courtney Dennis of the Irmo Police Department said. "You can bring them here, we’ll collect them and send them off to be incinerated.”

Captain Dennis said that throwing unused prescription drugs away or flushing them could contaminate our water source or cause the medication to end up in the wrong hands.

“Disposing of them properly can not only prevent abuse but protect our environment, save lives," said Captain Dennis. "The Irmo Police Department has a pill drop off site that’s open Monday through Friday 8:30 [a.m.] to 5 [p.m.] right here in our lobby. We just ask that you only provide pills or patches. We’re not allowed to take any liquids or sharp [objects] or needles.”

This drop off event is completely free and anonymous- no questions are asked. This event will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Irmo Police Department on Columbia Ave.

