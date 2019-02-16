SUMTER, S.C. — Five people allegedly responsible for trafficking drugs through the mail from California to Sumter are now in custody.

Sumter police say the drug trafficking ring brought at least 500 pounds of marijuana into the city. One suspect, Leroy Dixon, was said to buy the marijuana from a co-conspirator in California, then have it mailed to Sumter.

The other suspects, including Leroy's wife Latanya Dixon, would reportedly pick up the drugs and bring them to Leroy's residence on Thomas Drive.

A controlled delivery of two parcels, which was supported by the U.S. Postal Service, resulted in a search of the Thomas Drive home on February 6. Eight pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, $3,000 in cash and two firearms were found inside. Those two parcels also contained another 6 pounds of marijuana.

A months-long investigation resulted in the identification and arrest of five suspects:

Leroy Dixon, 51, is charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more but less 2,000 pounds, trafficking of marijuana 10 pounds or more but less than 100 pounds and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Latanya Dixon, 41, is charged with trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more but less 2,000 pounds, trafficking of marijuana 10 pounds or more but less than 100 pounds and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Tyrese Washington, 18, is charged with trafficking of marijuana 10 pounds or more but less than 100 pounds and criminal conspiracy.

Gregory McCabe, 34, is charged with trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more but less 2,000 pounds and criminal conspiracy.

Cedric Stevens, 49, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within a half-mile from a school or park.

All five suspects were booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, then released on bond. Police say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.