Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A cold front will slowly move through the Midlands late on Saturday. It will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. The thunderstorms will begin to diminish into the evening hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday night becoming partly cloudy on Sunday as drier air begins to move into the area. The threat of rain will be mainly south and west of the Midlands.

Finally dry air will settle over the region. High pressure will be anchored over the Northeast and the northeasterly winds will bring the drier air to the Midlands. The temperatures will be slightly lower with nighttime low temperatures dropping into the mid 60s at the start of the week and highs in the mid 80s. It will warm slightly each day into the end of the week. However, temperatures will still be averaging well above normal for this time of year.

