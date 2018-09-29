Columbia, SC (WLTX) — It was a stormy and rainy start to the weekend, but dry weather will return to the area. Temperatures will continue to rise this week. Above-normal high temperatures are expected for the first two weeks of October.

High pressure will be anchored over the Northeast and the northeasterly winds will bring the drier air to the Midlands. The temperatures will be slightly lower Sunday and Monday with nighttime low temperatures dropping into the mid 60s, high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

It will warm slightly each day into the end of the week. Temperatures will still be averaging well-above normal for this time of year.

High temperatures may climb into the lower 90s Thursday and Friday. A few clouds are possible Saturday, but after Sunday, there is little chance for rain through the weekend.

