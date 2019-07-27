RIDGEWAY, S.C. — Seven people, including a child are without a home after a fire on Friday left major damages.

According to reports, the fire happened around 1 p.m. on HWY 34 East, just outside of Ridgeway, SC.

Officials with the Fairfield County Fire Service was dispatched to heavy smoke coming from the home. It was later discovered that the fire started in the home's dryer.

According to reports, crews on scene had a difficult time containing the fire and aid from the Columbia Fire Department was requested.

There were six adults and one child living in the home; no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The Fairfield County Fire Service has safety tips to prevent dryer fires in homes, provided by the NFPA.

Some of the tips include cleaning out lint, having the right plugs and making sure the dryer vents properly.

To see a full list, click here.