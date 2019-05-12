LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police officers say that South Lake Drive is closed near Gibson Road after a DUI related crash.

In a tweet, officers say traffic is being detoured on Railroad Avenue and Parker Street while crews from Dominion Energy work to restore power.

There is no word of any injuries related to the collision.

Dominion Energy was reporting 72 outages as of 6:30 a.m. Their website says the power is expected to be restored to the area by 8 a.m.

As of about 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the roads were still closed.

Map from Lexington Police shows a number of delays in the surrounding area of the DUI-related crash.

Lexington Police

