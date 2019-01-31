ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two teenagers are facing fraud charges after deputies say they used stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree in Orangeburg County.

Treasure Thomas, 19; and Tracy Wilson, 19; were each charged with four counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Deputies say the duo stole a wallet from a parked car earlier this month, then used the credit cards at an Orangeburg Walmart, gas stations and other locations. Those purchases totaled more than $2,000.

The victim said he noticed the car was rummaged through, but nothing appeared missing. It wasn't until new charges appeared that he realized his cards were missing, according to a report.

The suspects turned themselves in Friday night, and bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety each.