ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — What began as a friendly drop-off ended with a man being pistol whipped in Orangeburg County last December.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving an acquaintance to a remote location when they were stopped by pot holes.

The acquaintance got out to walk the remaining distance, but called the victim saying he was cold. As the victim drove back, a group emerged from shrubbery and charged the car.

The victim tried to drive away, but slammed into a brick pump house. He was then dragged from the car and beat with handguns.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says after the assault, the suspects shot around the victim "as he lay injured on the ground."

Two suspects have been arrested in connection the incident: Quinton Bookard, 27, and Charlene Davis, 25.

Both were charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Bond was set at $12,000 for Bookard.