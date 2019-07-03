LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation into a duo's alleged drug dealing led to two arrests and the seizure of several drugs.

Rachell Nichole House, 30; and Ted Williams Long, Jr., 28; were arrested and charged with several drug crimes in Lancaster County.

Both suspects were apprehended during a traffic stop after leaving their rented hotel room. Deputies who spotted them reportedly knew House's driver's license was suspended.

During the stop, a pistol holder and Ruger .380 were spotted, resulting in a search of the car. Six ecstasy pills, 280 grams of suspected meth, eight clonazepam pills, 8 grams of marijuana and four digital scales were reportedly scattered throughout the car — in the passenger compartment, glove box and trunk.

Thousands of dollars were also seized: $1,600.00 in House's purse, and $1,306.00 in Long's pocket.

In addition to the drug charges, House was also charged with being an habitual traffic offender, while Long was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Bond has been denied for both.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office