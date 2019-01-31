ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Orangeburg County are looking for two women they say stole credit cards, then used them at local businesses.

A wallet was stolen from a parked car at a St. Matthews Road business earlier this month.

The victim said he noticed the car was rummaged through, but nothing appeared missing. It wasn't until new charges appeared that he realized his cards were missing, according to a report.

Deputies say those credit cards were used illegally at an Orangeburg Walmart, gas stations and other locations. Those purchases totaled more than $2,000.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.