Early Christmas preparations underway in the City of Orangeburg

The city will be installing lights and other displays in phases. This week, they're starting at Edisto Gardens and will be working their way around the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The holiday season is already on the horizon in the City of Orangeburg.

Utility crews are at work this week installing Christmas displays at the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

Bamberg residents Tina and Rich Latronica visit the gardens every week.

“Pretty much check it all out, take a walk through the woods down the deck. The dogs like it," said Rich.

The city will be installing lights and other displays in phases. This week, they're starting at Edisto Gardens and will be working their way around the city.

So far, they already began putting up wreaths, wrapping garland around light poles, and put up light displays with angels, snowmen, and reindeer.

People of all ages enjoy coming to see the lights.

“Because they’re colorful," said Arian smith.

Children in the area are already counting down the days to Christmas.

“We decorate my house and Christmas comes and get some presents," said Kashton Mack.

The city will be working on the installation through November and plan to have it completed in time for the official tree lighting November 20.

Parts of Riverside Drive will be closed 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday October 27 as the decorating of the park continues.