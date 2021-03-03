Early morning collision on I-77 southbound blocks all lanes

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An early morning crash in Fairfield County is causing multiple lanes to be blocked on Interstate-77 southbound, according to SC Highway Patrol.
The crash happened Wednesday morning, March 3, around 6:41 a.m. on I-77 SB, two miles south of exit 46. As of 8 a.m., reports of congestion along the interstate between Exit 46, Road 20, White Oak and Exit 41, Road 41, Old River Road, Winnsboro with an average speed of 17 mph for 5 miles.
According to 511SC.org, the actual collision site has been pinpointed at 2 miles north of Exit 41, Road 41, Old River Road, Winnsboro.
According to an online report, the collision involves possible injuries.
We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.