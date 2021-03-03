Early morning collision on I-77 southbound blocks all lanes

Drivers taking this route near Winnsboro should seek an alternative route.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An early morning crash in Fairfield County is causing multiple lanes to be blocked on Interstate-77 southbound, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, March 3, around 6:41 a.m. on I-77 SB, two miles south of exit 46. As of 8 a.m., reports of congestion along the interstate between Exit 46, Road 20, White Oak and Exit 41, Road 41, Old River Road, Winnsboro with an average speed of 17 mph for 5 miles.

According to 511SC.org, the actual collision site has been pinpointed at 2 miles north of Exit 41, Road 41, Old River Road, Winnsboro.

According to an online report, the collision involves possible injuries.

