ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person has died in a fatal collision early Friday morning on Interstate 26.

The fatal crash happened on I-26 eastbound at the 147 mile marker, 3 miles east of Orangeburg.

The collision involved one car, and happened around 5:54 a.m.

According to SCHP, the car was a 2006 Ford Ranger, and had only one occupant. The car was traveling eastbound when it ran off of the road to the left, overturned, hit the median cable and caught fire.

There only occupant died on scene. They were wearing a seat belt.

At this time, the name of the deceased has not been released.