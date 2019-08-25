COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire broke out just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the Lexington Green Condominiums on Bush River Road.

Crews from the Columbia Fire and Irmo Fire departments had the 2-alarm fire under control just after 8:30 a.m. on August 25. Multiple units in one building have been damaged, no injuries have been reported.

Columbia Fire crews had responded to a call at the same building on Saturday, August 24, for a kitchen fire. Three units were left damaged in that blaze.

This morning's fire was called a rekindle but the Richland County Fire Marshall's Office will still be investigating.

