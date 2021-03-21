x
Early morning hit and run in Five Points, police looking for witnesses

The accident sent a pedestrian to the hospital in serious condition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is in serious condition after being struck by a car in Five Points early Sunday morning. 

According to a tweet by the Columbia Police Department, their Traffic Safety Unit is investigation the hit-and-run which happened in the 700 block of Harden Street around 2 a.m. 

The male pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition. 

Police are asking if anyone has any information about the accident to please contact the police department at 1-888-Crime-SC.

