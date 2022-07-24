Deadly early morning fire off Shop Road under investigation

The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sands Street, authorities say.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department say one person has died following a house fire off of Shop Road on Sunday morning.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sands Street. About five stations and 24 personnel responded to put the fire out.

Chief Jenkins confirmed that one person had died as a result of the fire. He said it didn't appear anyone else was home at the time of the blaze.