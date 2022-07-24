x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deadly early morning fire off Shop Road under investigation

The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sands Street, authorities say.
Fire truck.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department say one person has died following a house fire off of Shop Road on Sunday morning.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sands Street. About five stations and 24 personnel responded to put the fire out.

Chief Jenkins confirmed that one person had died as a result of the fire. He said it didn't appear anyone else was home at the time of the blaze. 

The victim's name has not yet been publicly released by the Richland County Coroner's Office. The cause is still under investigation, authorities said.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Inflation is driving-up car repair costs; here's how to save