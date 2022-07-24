Deadly early morning fire off Shop Road under investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department say one person has died following a house fire off of Shop Road on Sunday morning.
Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sands Street. About five stations and 24 personnel responded to put the fire out.
Chief Jenkins confirmed that one person had died as a result of the fire. He said it didn't appear anyone else was home at the time of the blaze.
The victim's name has not yet been publicly released by the Richland County Coroner's Office. The cause is still under investigation, authorities said.