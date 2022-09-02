Picture ID, early voting bill advances in South Carolina

The legislation was introduced following a record turnout for advance voting in the 2020 general election.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.

A panel of representatives on Tuesday also made tweaks to the Republican-backed proposal that would make early in-person voting permanent for two weeks before an election.

Some of those changes include adjusting a rule determining how far apart early voting locations in each county can be. The legislation was introduced following a record turnout for advance voting in the 2020 general election after a temporary change in voting rules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

H. 4919 would also require absentee ballot applications to include a government issued photo identification number.

The full House Judiciary Committee took up the legislation Wednesday.

Last week the House amended another elections-related bill to ban ballot drop boxes and expand audits on elections.