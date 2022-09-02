Picture ID, early voting bill advances in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.
A panel of representatives on Tuesday also made tweaks to the Republican-backed proposal that would make early in-person voting permanent for two weeks before an election.
Some of those changes include adjusting a rule determining how far apart early voting locations in each county can be. The legislation was introduced following a record turnout for advance voting in the 2020 general election after a temporary change in voting rules because of the coronavirus pandemic.
H. 4919 would also require absentee ballot applications to include a government issued photo identification number.
The full House Judiciary Committee took up the legislation Wednesday.
Last week the House amended another elections-related bill to ban ballot drop boxes and expand audits on elections.
More than two dozen bills related to South Carolina Election laws have been filed by State House Republicans and Democrats this session.