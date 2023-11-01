Early voting underway in two Lexington County elections

Early voting is underway at the Lexington County Registration and Elections Office on Main Street in Lexington from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 13.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting is underway for two elections in the Midlands.

The first is a special election to pick someone to represent the City of West Columbia's new district three on city council.

District three was created back in August when the city re-drew the city council map after the 2020 census.

In the Town of Gaston, there is an election to decide on two of the town's council positions, who have terms expiring at the end of this month.

Early voting is taking place at the Lexington County Registration and Elections Office on Main Street in Lexington from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through this Friday, January 13.