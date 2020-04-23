COLUMBIA, S.C. — April 22nd is Earth Day, a day set aside 50 years ago to help celebrate the big blue marble all of us call home.

The first Earth Day is credited with spurring the creation of the United States Enviornmental Protection Agency, better known as the EPA. This opened the door for other kind of enviornmental laws, like the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.

Now, half a century later on the 50th Earth Day, how is the earth handling the COVID-19 pandemic?

Many cities and countries have seen a decrease in pollution and smog and waterways becoming cleaner. We reached out to Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Strangler to see what he has been seeing so far.

RELATED: As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

"It’s hard to say. I don’t know if I have some strong data that says we’ve seen an increase or decrease in pollution," says Stangler, "but I will tell you what I have seen and it’s very unfortunate -- a lot more gloves laying on the ground on parking lots and sidewalks, so we’ve seen a certain type of litter increase."

RELATED: Improper disposal of wipes, gloves spark health, environmental concerns

Stangler wants people to know that there are still ways to celebrate Earth Day and make a positive impact on our environment while still practicing safety.

RELATED: Ways you can celebrate Earth Day 2020 amid coronavirus social distancing

"One of the things I’ve been encouraging people to do throughout this Earth week is doing their own mini clean-up," says Stangler. "Grab a bag and a pair of gloves, go around your neighborhood, maybe to a local trail or to a creek, and do a mini clean up."

If you'd like to know more about the environmental issues in the Midlands the Congaree Riverkeeper has a podcast that can be found here.