Did you feel it? Another earthquake strikes near Elgin area

People even down into the Columbia area reported feeling the tremor.

ELGIN, S.C. — Another earthquake has been reported in the Midlands and people are already saying they felt it.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake happened at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in an area centered 3.2 miles northeast of Elgin near Watts Hill Road. Multiple people online have reported feeling it, including down in the Columbia area.

This one was far deeper than many of the others recorded lately, as this one happened 8.8 miles beneath the surface.

It's the latest of over 60 quakes that have been felt in the region since December. Seismologists now say the area is in what's known as an earthquake "swarm."

USGS confirms a magnitude 2.42 #earthquake centered 3.2 miles NE of Elgin, occurring at 12:06 today (7-19-22). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/2JqBoxJS7C pic.twitter.com/I3NLIkT8sI — SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 19, 2022

What's causing the swarm is still being researched, but just Monday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released a report that suggested the nearby Lake Wateree could be responsible. They believe the initial earthquake in late December may have allowed water from the Wateree River to seep into new cracks that opened from the original December earthquake, which has now set off additional tremors in the area.