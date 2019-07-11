CAYCE, S.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports there was an earthquake detected near the city of Cayce early Thursday morning.

The earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 2.0, according to the USGS. It happened at around 3:45 a.m. with a depth of 0.8 kilometers (0.5 miles).

According to a map from the USGS, the earthquake was detected near Brookcliff Drive off of New State Road. The last earthquake that was detected in the Midlands was a 2.2-magnitude quake in Chapin in July.

At that intensity, it's unlikely many people felt it. That's generally below the threshold that people can feel, with is about magnitude 2.5.

Earthquakes happen throughout the state but most occur near the coast.. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry, around Summerville and Bowman.

Alex Calamia WLTX

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. It had an estimated magnitude of 7.3, and was felt as far away and Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of building were damaged.

Structural damage extended hundreds of miles to cities in Alabama, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Geologists say that Charleston lies in one of the most seismically active areas in the eastern United States.

