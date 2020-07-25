2.2 magnitude earthquake strikes in Kershaw County

The minor quake took place in northern Kershaw County early Saturday morning.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A small earthquake struck in Kershaw County Saturday morning but it's unclear if anyone would actually have been able to feel it.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.2 magnitude tremor took place at 5:55 a.m. in an area about 7 miles west from the town of Bethune. That's near Providence Road and about a few miles from North Central High School, which is currently closed due to damage from a tornado earlier this year.

The quake was recorded at a depth 1.3 miles underneath the surface of the ground.

At that intensity, it's unlikely many people felt it, although it's possible. Generally, earthquakes under a magnitude of 2.5 aren't able to be felt by humans.

While we don't often think of South Carolina and earthquakes, small tremors happen throughout the year across the state. In January, a 2.3 earthquake took place near the town of Kershaw, a few miles from where Saturday's quake happened. Back in early May, a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded in Fairfield County.

Earthquakes happen throughout the state but most occur near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry.

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. It had an estimated magnitude of 7.3, and was felt as far away and Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of building were damaged.

Structural damage extended hundreds of miles to cities in Alabama, Ohio, and Kentucky.