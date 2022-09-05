Yes, that was another earthquake you felt late Monday night

ELGIN, S.C. — Another earthquake has been recorded near the Richland and Kershaw County border, a day after one of the largest quakes in recent history rattled thousands of people in their sleep. It's the fifth earthquake in 24 hours.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.9 magnitude earthquake took place at 11:55 p.m. Monday. It was was located about 4 miles east of the town of Elgin and happened almost 3.5 miles below the ground.
As of 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, over 600 individuals responded to the "Did you feel it?" registry on the USGS site.
Plenty of people felt the 3.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 1:32 a.m. Monday morning, waking people up from their sleep. The 3.3 magnitude quake tied for the biggest earthquake in the state since Valentines Day 2014.