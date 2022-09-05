Yes, that was another earthquake you felt late Monday night

It's the fifth earthquake in 24 hours.

ELGIN, S.C. — Another earthquake has been recorded near the Richland and Kershaw County border, a day after one of the largest quakes in recent history rattled thousands of people in their sleep. It's the fifth earthquake in 24 hours.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.9 magnitude earthquake took place at 11:55 p.m. Monday. It was was located about 4 miles east of the town of Elgin and happened almost 3.5 miles below the ground.

As of 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, over 600 individuals responded to the "Did you feel it?" registry on the USGS site.

Well. How do you like that. Can we not have anymore for the night? Please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/Js8gkWnMGb — Efren Afante (@EfrenWLTX) May 10, 2022