Did you feel it? Another earthquake recorded near Elgin

The earthquake, located about nearly four miles east-southeast of Elgin, happened three miles below the ground.

ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was recorded in near Elgin Thursday night.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 1.2 magnitude earthquake at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, just a few miles from Elgin.

If you heard or felt the rumbling, you can report it to the USGS through this link, which also has detailed information about the Elgin quake.

The last earthquake in the area was reported on May 10.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.8 magnitude quake struck at 3:09 p.m. on May 10. It was centered 3.1 miles to the east-southeast of the town of Elgin and trembled 3.8 miles beneath the ground.

And then shortly afterward, it was confirmed there was a 2.3 quake at 1:24 p.m., also about three miles east-southeast Elgin. This one was 2.4 miles beneath the surface.