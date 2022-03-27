Earthquake rumbles Kershaw County after several days without one

The last recorded earthquake was on March 11

ELGIN, S.C. — Weeks after the last rumble that shook part of Kershaw County, a new small earthquake has rattled the area, reminding residents that the months-long swarm may not quite be over.

The latest earthquake happened around 2:30 p.m. and maps show the epicenter being about a mile northwest of I-20 near Elgin.

This earthquake ranks in the middle of the pack for the previous quakes in Kershaw County, measuring up to magnitude 2.1. This strength tends to be right at the border of what the average person can actually feel. However, reports to the U.S. Geological Survey suggest as many as 64 people have already reported taking notice of it.

This is the most recent earthquake to hit Kershaw County since March 11 but it follows in a long line of earthquakes that have shaken the ground on a somewhat regular basis since the end of December. The first of those was considerably more powerful at magnitude 3.3 and was felt over a greater distance.

It's not known why this area has seen so many earthquakes in such a short amount of time.

Earthquakes happen throughout the state but most occur near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry.

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. It had an estimated magnitude of 7.3 and was felt as far away as Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of buildings were damaged.