Charlotte parking deck closed after cement truck causes it to buckle

The truck caused the top of a parking deck along East Morehead Street to become unstable.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department, building inspectors, and other crews worked to ensure the integrity of a parking deck along East Morehead Street after a "partial failure" on the deck's top floor.

The top level of the parking deck partially failed under the back wheels of a loaded, dry mix concrete truck around noon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. The cement truck is estimated at weighing more than 100,000 lbs. according to officials. Crews inspected the integrity of the rest of the deck to see how they could get the truck out.

Firefighters have placed temporary supports to hold up the parking deck floor.

"We are worried about catastrophic failure of the parking deck so again we are following the lead of the structural engineers to determine what we are going to do going forward," Charlotte Fire Department Capt. Jackie Gilmore said.

No one has been injured in the incident.

Around 4 p.m., Charlotte Fire confirmed the cement truck had been removed, and the parking deck will stay closed until further notice. It will need to be assessed by structural engineers to see how stable it is.

The parking deck is in the 500 block of East Morehead Street, which is near South Boulevard and Interstate 277.

The fire department has staged personnel and vehicles along East Morehead Street while they continue to investigate.



