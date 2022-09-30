Eastern Orangeburg County residents thankful for their safety following Ian

The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services was hardest hit due to low lines and residents are left picking up the pieces.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It’s the calm after the storm in Holly Hill following Ian. The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services was hardest hit due to lowlines and residents are left picking up the pieces.

“I think we’re blessed and just glad everyone’s okay and our house is okay, yeah,” said Holly Hill resident Karsyn Smoak.

Downed trees all over Holly Hill were caused by heavy rain and strong winds. Residents say they’re grateful for their family’s safety.

“I’m just concerned for all the people that are, you know, might have a bunch of trees like big trees, or like, maybe hit their house or something, just concerned about that,” said resident Dylan Rivera.

One tree fell outside a Holly Hill home and split into pieces, becoming tangled in power lines. Tommy Burks has lived in the home for sixteen years and experienced six hurricanes.

“We had a tornado that come right over the house in the past and it took the top out of the tree so we had some bad weather around here,” said Burks.

A fallen tree from Ian blocking his driveway.

“My sister came over to stay with us and she was gonna park her car on the driveway right there and we decided to move it to the front of the house and I’m glad we did because it would’ve got crushed if she would’ve had it sitting there so,” he said.

Residents are now left counting their blessings.

“It definitely could’ve been a lot worse and just thinking about the people in Florida and what they’re going through,” said Smoak.

“Pray for Florida,” said resident Jackson Buck.