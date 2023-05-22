Eastover's mayor has abruptly resigned. Here's what his resignation letter says

Effective immediately, Mayor Pro Tem Leroy Faber will serve as presiding officer until a special election is held and a new mayor is elected and sworn in.

EASTOVER, S.C. — The mayor of the town of Eastover in Richland County, has resigned just days after being arrested.

According to a statement from Town Clerk Melissa Cowan, Mayor Philip Gunter submitted his letter of resignation, effective immediately, on Monday, May 22, 2023. "The Town of Eastover thanks Mayor Gunter for his many years of dedicated service," the statement reads.

News19 obtained a copy of Gunter's resignation letter.

"Due to a personal matter that will demand my utmost attention and focus, which may detract from my duties as Mayor of Town of Eastover, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the Town that I resign my position as Mayor effective immediately," the letter reads. "I wish the Town and Town Council the best as they move forward."

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Gunter was arrested on Friday and charged with assault and battery stemming from an incident that erupted during a social gathering on May 5.

According to deputies, the gathering occurred after a community event on May 5. That's where deputies were initially called to a fight in progress. However, by the time they arrived, the fight had ended and no one involved was still at the location.

However, the alleged victim called 911 from another location to report that he had been involved in a fight with Gunter and had been injured.

Deputies claim Gunter was the instigator and knows the victim but cooperated with the investigation.

Gunter turned himself in was granted a $7,500 surety bond, according to jail records.

Gunter had served three years as mayor and four years on town council, according to Cowan.

