Eatonton farm owner killed in propane explosion, sheriff says

Sheriff Howard Sills identified the victim as 74-year-old Charles Embry

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man died Wednesday morning after a fire on his farm. 

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, it happened around 7 a.m. on Old Phoenix Road near Highway 44.

Deputies and firefighters got to the scene, Embry Farms, and found a fire burning inside a shipping container.

Firefighters put out the blaze and found the body of 74-year-old Charles Embry – the farm’s owner – in the container.

Sheriff Sills says evidence suggest the fire was the result of an accidental propane explosion and there is nothing to suggest foul play.

