Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The annual Eau Claire Unity Festival rallied the community on Saturday with live music, vendors and even a star from the movie Black Panther.

Members of the Eau Claire Community Council hosted an outdoor family festival at Monticello Road and North Main St. starting with a coordinated flash mob of singers and continuing with a stream of live performances throughout the day.

"The idea is to bring people together," Christie Savage, president of the council, said, "...to get to know their neighbors and to bring people into the area to see what a nice area we have."

Arthur Mitchell attended the event with his daughters.

"We was raised 'round here," Mitchell said. "We had a good time today. They really need to do this more often and people really need to come together and see what means the most in life -- these babies right here."

Black Panther cast member Cyrus Birch was among those featured at the festival. Others included saxophonist Dante Lewis, singer Beverly Taylor and performer Cheri Maree.

