South Carolina DSS confirms issue impacting EBT cards in multiple states

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. is also impacting South Carolina residents.
The Department of Social Services (DSS) confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers is impacting the ability of EBT cardholders to use the cards.
According to DSS, this is the result of a third-party processor outage that is being felt in other areas of the country and not just the Palmetto State.
However, DSS also reports that the processor is "gradually restoring" all services. A DSS spokesperson said that the agency will let South Carolinians know when all statewide services have been restored.