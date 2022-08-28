South Carolina DSS confirms issue impacting EBT cards in multiple states

The outage is causing issues for people attempting to use their cards at approved retailers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. is also impacting South Carolina residents.

The Department of Social Services (DSS) confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers is impacting the ability of EBT cardholders to use the cards.

According to DSS, this is the result of a third-party processor outage that is being felt in other areas of the country and not just the Palmetto State.