COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well know face to many here in the Midlands has died from coronavirus-related complications.

Ed Carter anchored the evening news at WIS-TV until his retirement in 1998.

Over the years, Carter suffered from several health ailments and was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus. Carter passed away early Tuesday morning.

Our condolences go out to Ed's family and to his former colleagues at WIS-TV.

Ed Carter was 81.