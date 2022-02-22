Governor names Eden Hendrick as the next SCDJJ Executive Director

Eden Hendrick was named acting director in September of 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has chosen Eden Hendrick as the next permanent director of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

This new change will not be unusual to Hendrick as the 41-year-old of Richland County has been serving as acting director since Sept. 2021, after the resignation of former Director Freddie Pough.

According to Gov. McMaster, Hendrick has performed well during her interim phase, which has supported his decision in selecting her as the permanent director.

"In her short time with the agency, Ms. Hendrick has demonstrated that she is precisely the right person to lead DJJ at this time,” said Governor McMaster in a press release. "Her unique experience has allowed her to quickly identify challenges the agency faces and – most importantly – immediately begin making necessary changes to overcome each one. Under her leadership, DJJ will continue to improve."

Employee retention and recruitment, facility upgrades, and increased mental health services for the youth of DJJ have all been Hendrick's efforts during her role as acting director.

In previous years, Hendrick served as Assistant General Counsel at the S.C. Department of Administration, formerly served as a prosecutor in the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, specializing in family court matters. She has also served as the solicitor’s office’s team leader over its family court division.

"Reforming DJJ will be a complicated and difficult process that will take time, but I am optimistic and inspired by the change that has occurred in the past five months since I have been there and I'm confident this trend will continue," Director Hendrick said in a release. "I am grateful to the governor for giving me the opportunity to permanently lead the agency."