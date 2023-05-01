Columbia barber granted commercial use in residential area; some neighbors disagree with decision

The exception allows the barber to operate out of his home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, a local barber was given special permission to zone his home for commercial use in the Edgewood neighborhood. But surrounding neighbors aren't happy with the decision to allow a business in the residential area.

"And the zoning board allowed it. Yes, they did; they allowed that," said Eleanor Woods-Dalton, a resident of the Edgewood community.

She said she first moved there with her parents in 1954 and returned in 2004. Until last week, she had no complaints about the community.

"It's a real quiet, peaceful neighborhood," she said. "We don't have any problems very kids because it's and older neighborhood."

Woods-Dalton is one of several residents who spoke up about a re-zoning request on McFadden Street in their neighborhood.

"Why can't he go somewhere and rent a booth?" a resident said during public comment in the meeting.

During a City of Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, John Mender Jr. presented his case for requesting a special exception to permit a barbershop as a home occupation.

"I'm not choosing to work in anybody's barbershop," he said. "I'm making a starting point for myself and exceed to somewhere else."

He added he only looks to use the special exception temporarily. During a discussion in the meeting, the board considered the residents' concerns and the purpose of the exception.

"According to the paperwork, what he wants to do is allowed. However, the neighborhood is saying we don't believe what he's saying he want to do, we think he's going to do something else," board member Sherard Duvall said. "Our job when it comes to being here on this zoning board of appeals is to make sure we are caring for what the neighborhood and the citizens want in their perspective neighborhood. I'm not really sure what to do."

With these concerns in mind, the board discussed an additional option to help alleviate concerns for residents and assist Mender. The board approved Mender's special exception with some stipulations.

"I move we approve the special exceptions, subject to all staff comments," board member John Guignard said. "With an expiration 12 months from today; there is absolutely no street parking."

Woods-Dalton said that, with this decision, she's worried about the integrity of her neighborhood.

"Not in a residential neighborhood; he's walking distance to Two Notch Road," she said. "He could go up and down the street and find a place to put a barbershop."