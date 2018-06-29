The Community News Editor at The Capital Gazette, the Maryland newspaper were five people were shot and killed Thursday, is a graduate from the University of South Carolina.

Jimmy DeButts attended USC from 1992-1996. According to his Linkedin account, DeButts was the sports editor at The Gamecock, USC's student newspaper, in 1994. After college he went on to work at several newspapers before arriving at the Capital Gazette in 2012.

Yesterday afternoon DeButts tweeted "I'm in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our communty (sic)."

Another post read "We are there in times of tragedy. We do our best to share the stories of people, those who make our community better. Please understand, we do all this to serve our community."

He went on to share the newspaper's stories about his five colleagues who did not survive the shooting.

Rob Hiassen - a joyful stylist, a generous mentor.

Gerald Fischman - Clever and quirky voice of a community newspaper.

John McNamara - Sports reporting was his dream job.

Wendi Winters - a prolific writer who chronicled her community.

Rebecca Smith - a recent hire who made sure the sales office ran smoothly.

Law enforcement has said the shooting was committed by a man who'd previously had a grudge against the paper over a story that was run years ago. An exact motivation for the crime hasn't been determined, however.

