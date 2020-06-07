The children's museum has been closed for several months due to the Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Columbia's most popular places will be back open soon.

Edventure Children's Museum announced that is planning to reopen on Tuesday, July 14th.

The museum has been closed for several months due to the Coronavirus.

“Everyone has been trapped indoors for many months so we are very excited to offer that educational opportunity again." Said Autumn Fowler, who serves as the Assistant to the CEO at Edventure.

The museum has put several safety measures in place to keep their guests safe.

All EdVenture staff, interns, and museum guests (over the age of 3) will be required to wear a face-covering or mask while on the museum floor as well as in administrative areas.

The museum will also operate on limited capacity, only allowing 150 people inside at a time.

Fowler says she and the museum are looking forward to having kids back in the building.

“With everything going on everyone has been encouraged not to touch anything so this will give them a chance to get back into their own environment and safely be around other kids again." Fowler said.

The museum will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 until 5:00 and will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.