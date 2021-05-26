EdVenture offers free admission to military families for Memorial Day Weekend

Free admission is valid for military service members and up to 4 immediate family members.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — EdVenture Children’s Museum is giving free admission to military families Memorial Day Weekend.

According to EdVenture, the free admission is sponsored by T-Mobile.

Advanced tickets are available through the museum’s website, and Military ID must be presented at check-in for identification. Free admission is valid for military service members and up to 4 immediate family members.

To purchase tickets through the website, use promo code "MDAYS" for Friday, and "MWKND" to reserve free tickets on Saturday, May 29th, Sunday, May 30th, and Monday, May 31st.