EdVenture to reopen July 14 on modified schedule with safety precautions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — EdVenture Children's Museum on Friday announced its reopening plan with July 14 set as the reopening date.

New safety, cleaning, and social distancing protocols are part of what guests can expect when visiting any of EdVenture’s three locations.

Following guidance from CDC, SCDHEC and the museum's newly formed Health and Safety Advisory Council, all EdVenture staff, interns, and museum guests over the age of 3 will be required to wear a face-covering or mask while on the museum floor as well as in administrative areas.

“Our top priority is to create the safest environment possible for our staff and visitors—ensuring the highest level of comfort for all who step through our doors,” said Lisa Hailey, President, and CEO of EdVenture.

Beginning July 14, EdVenture’s three locations will operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule. EdVenture Columbia’s location will be open 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will offer timed tickets which must be purchased or reserved (for members) in advance through the museum’s website.

EdVenture Hartsville and EdVenture Myrtle Beach will be open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. without a time ticketing requirement. However, social distancing and museum capacity will be monitored. It is advised to call ahead of your visit.

All locations will remain closed on Sundays and Mondays for a deep clean and reset.

“We understand that families may not be ready to visit the museum just yet. We will continue to provide at-home resources and digital educational programming through our “Today’s Play” digital content,” said Matt Wicker, EdVenture’s Director of Education. “But when they do return, we will have a variety of educational stations throughout the museum to enhance the fun, learning experiences that our guests have to come to expect.”