Chesterfield County, SC (WLTX) - Victims of Hurricane Florence in six South Carolina counties are now able to get help with their losses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently amended its disaster declaration to add Florence and Darlington counties to its approved list, which already included Georgetown, Chesterfield, Dillon, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties.

Residents in these counties are eligible to apply for temporary rental assistance, essential home repairs and low-interest loans to cover uninsured property through FEMA's Individual Assistance program.

To register, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

